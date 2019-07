This is today's report from most popular newspaper of the country.



Bangladeshis are becoming extremists and radical in huge numbers. This is a matter of Concern that the country was liberated with the spirit of secularism with the help of India but as the time goes Bangladeshi extremist militants are becoming big concern for South Asia.



সিরিয়ায় যাওয়া বাংলাদেশি জঙ্গিদের নিয়ে এখন বড় দুশ্চিন্তা

Bangladeshi Militants are of big concern now.

1st July 2019