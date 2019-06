Bangladeshi migrants stranded off Tunisia for three weeks to be repatriated.



Reuters

Tunisia has allowed dozens of migrants, mostly from Bangladesh, to disembark after three weeks stranded in the Mediterranean, so that they can return to their home countries, the Red Crescent said on Wednesday.

Among the group who set off from Libya, 64 are from Bangladesh while nine are Egyptians, one is Moroccan and one Sudanese, the Red Crescent said.



All migrants will immediately be deported to their countries, except for the migrant from Sudan who has asked for asylum.