Bangladeshi Man Sneaks Into India To Watch IPL, Sent Back

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,030
-18
9,144
Country
India
Location
India
"Cricket has no boundaries!" The saying was proved right by a 31-year-old Bangladeshi man who sneaked into India to watch Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

Md Ibrahim, a resident of Purva Chandpur in Narayanganj district of Bangladesh, was apprehended on Friday night near the International Border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, the BSF said.

"During interrogation, he revealed that he is a cricket fan and was going to Mumbai to watch IPL matches," a BSF official said.

"He gave 5,000 Bangladeshi Taka to a broker for crossing the international boundary," the official said.







The man was handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as a goodwill gesture, he said.


www.ndtv.com

