Bangladeshi man becomes first Muslim in Britain to wed in same-sex marriage



Sean Rogan and Jahed Choudhury pose for the media at Wallsall Registry Office. Photo via the Independent

News Desk, bdnews24.comPublished: 2017-07-12 00:08:12.0 BdST Updated: 2017-07-12 00:14:10.0 BdSTThe 24-year-old, Jahed Choudhury, tied the knot with his boyfriend Sean Rogan, 19, in Britain's first-ever gay Muslim wedding, reports the Daily Mail.Choudhury said being homosexual, he grew up being bullied at home and school, and was eventually sent on a religious pilgrimage to “cure the disease.”He met Rogan two years ago when he had given up all hope and was even considering killing himself.Rogan had spotted Choudhury crying on a town bench in Darlaston and comforted him. They soon became a couple.The two wed in a ceremony in Walsall, both wearing traditional wedding clothes.Choudhury's mother, sister, older brother and cousin attended the wedding, as did Rogan's mother, two sisters and older brother.“My mum has always been so supportive. Without her I would not be here today,” Choudhury said.He also described the terrible phases he experienced before meeting Rogan.“I stood out like a sore thumb - I never liked football, I preferred watching fashion shows on TV. I remember feeling trapped.”“It went all over school, people would spit on me, empty the rubbish bins on me, call me pig and the Muslim people would shout ‘haram’ - which is a very nasty insult in my language.”A period of trying to change his sexual orientation consisted of him having a girlfriend, changing his social circle, taking medication and even going on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh.According to Choudhury, the situation only got worse - he was assaulted by Muslims in his neighbourhood and a homophobic slur was sprayed on his front door.The mosque he had been attending for 15 years no longer allowed him entry.Choudhury says he has post-traumatic stress disorder meaning he struggles to face people alone and cannot work.“But now I have taken a significant step forward for both the Muslim and LGBT communities,” said the groom.The couple has planned a large after party in Darlaston and will go to Spain for weeklong holiday.Choudhury also revealed that Rogan was considering converting to Islam, but that the couple would struggle to find a mosque to attend.The newlyweds said they have received a number of death threats since the wedding, but they remain determined to ignore them.