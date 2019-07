Bangladeshi loses fingernails in alleged torture by India’s BSF

Azim’s family and locals said he crossed the border into India with smugglers who hired him for driving cattle into Bangladesh on Friday.

Bangladeshis love beef. can even give life at border for beef. Indians hate beef because cow is holy animal. They can go to any extreme to save their cows from Bangladeshis. This beef hatred among Indians have a terrible consequences for Bangladeshis. BSF tortures Bangladeshis mainly because of cattle smuggling.In recent time such barbaric torture of BSF has increased as Bangladeshis continue to bring cows from India risking their lives. So sad.Naogaon Correspondent bdnews24.comPublished: 28 Apr 2019 01:12 AM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2019 01:12 AM BdSTBorder Guard Bangladesh found him in an unconscious state along the Sapahar border near the Punarbhaba River on Saturday.The man, Azim Uddin, 20, of Dakshin Patarhi village was admitted to the Sapahar Upazila Health Complex, BGB 16 Battalion commander Lt Col Tuhin Mohammad Masud said.BSF personnel chased them and caught Azim while the others fled.“They beat me up severely and pulled off fingernails of my both hands using pliers. I became unconscious at one stage of the torture,” Azim said.