Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing, body returned 4 days later

21 Oct, 2020The body of Omidul, who was shot dead by BSF at the Thakurpur border in Damurhuda upazila of Chuadanga district, was returned by Indian police four days later. His body was handed over at a BGB-BSF flag meeting at the Darshana ICP checkpost border in Damurhuda upazila around 5pm on Wednesday.According to the BGB, Omidul went to the Thakurpur border of Damurhuda upazila on Sunday morning to fetch cows. He was shot dead by BSF members of Rangiyapota camp of Krishnanagar police station in Nadia district of India and his body was taken inside India. Four days after the killing, Darshan returned the body through a flag meeting across the border.The meeting was attended by Chuadanga-6 BGB Deputy Captain Ahmed and Ferdos, BGB Darshan Company Commander Md. Barik Darshana Police Station SI Shariful Islam, Company Commander of BSF Camp Gede in Nadia District of India Shri Nagender, Krishnanagar Police Station, Customs and Immigration Officers.