Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing, body returned 4 days later

Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing, body returned 4 days later


21 Oct, 2020

The body of Omidul, who was shot dead by BSF at the Thakurpur border in Damurhuda upazila of Chuadanga district, was returned by Indian police four days later. His body was handed over at a BGB-BSF flag meeting at the Darshana ICP checkpost border in Damurhuda upazila around 5pm on Wednesday.
According to the BGB, Omidul went to the Thakurpur border of Damurhuda upazila on Sunday morning to fetch cows. He was shot dead by BSF members of Rangiyapota camp of Krishnanagar police station in Nadia district of India and his body was taken inside India. Four days after the killing, Darshan returned the body through a flag meeting across the border.
The meeting was attended by Chuadanga-6 BGB Deputy Captain Ahmed and Ferdos, BGB Darshan Company Commander Md. Barik Darshana Police Station SI Shariful Islam, Company Commander of BSF Camp Gede in Nadia District of India Shri Nagender, Krishnanagar Police Station, Customs and Immigration Officers.

www.newsbybd.net

বিডিটুডে.নেট:বিএসএফ-এর গুলিতে বাংলাদেশি নিহত, ৪ দিন পর লাশ ফেরত

চুয়াডাঙ্গা জেলার দামুড়হুদা উপজেলার ঠাকুরপুর সীমান্তে বিএসএফ-এর গুলিতে নিহত ওমিদুলের লাশ চার দিন পর ফেরত দিয়েছে ভারতীয় পুলিশ। বুধবার বিকাল পাঁচটার দিকে দামুড়হুদা উপজেলার দর্শনা আইসিপি চ
www.newsbybd.net
 
@LeGenD if newspaper article with relevant document is not good enough, what is pdf corroboration method? Or is it that thread has to be approved by following "Bangladeshi" regime cheerleaders whose complain you readily accept OVER newspaper article with document?

Attn: @WebMaster

@LeGenD I support your decision to lock that thread.



That supposed 'news' outlet is based is based in the UK and runs without government approval, mostly through freelance journalists who noone else wants to hire.



It's an alarmist site that runs with funding from the opposing BNP - Jamaat coalition, interestingly the leader of this coalition is absconding from justice, hiding away in his hidey hole in some borough of London.


Tareq Zia is the anti state terrorist, who became a billionaire without a single bachelor's degree, he is the person who finances that outlet, he is the biggest thief in the history of BD and one of the richest Bengalis world wide.




OP is on his payroll, you may not believe me, but OPs singular goal is to spread false news as such he only posts articles from two news outlets that aren't even based in Bangladesh.



They can't be based in Bangladesh, because they fabricate facts and the government will shut them down.




I suggest you ban this user from making threads, you can check their report history, all they ever do is calling people mean names and 'indian stooge'.
 
