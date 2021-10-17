Bangladeshi ISKCON young Hindu boy Partha Das killed by mobs in Noakhali

This year Durga Puja was a horrific experience for Bangladeshi Hindus of Noakhali, Rangpur and Cumilla. A young Hindu man Partha Das was killed in attack in Noakhali. It's so sad. It's not what we call secular Bangladesh. It is radical Bangladesh. We must stop it by anyhow.
1 dead in attack by mob at ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali
TIMESOFINDIA.COM | Updated: Oct 16, 2021, 09:05 IST
ISKCON says its temple and devotees were 'violently attacked by a mob in Noakhali, Bangladesh on Friday (Photo: ISKCON Twitter handle)
NEW DELHI: A mob allegedly attacked an ISKCON templei n Bangladesh's Noakhali
district on Friday and according to the community, one of its members was killed.
The temple community said,
ISKCON member, Partha Das was brutally killed by a mob of over 200 people yesterday. His body was found in a pond next to the temple, the community added.
The ISKCON authorities urged the Bangladesh government to immediately take action, ensure the safety of all the Hindus and bring the perpetrators to justice.
ISKCON in a tweet said, "ISKCON temple & devotees were violently attacked today by a mob in Noakhali, Bangladesh. Temple suffered significant damage & the condition of a devotee remains critical. We call on the Govt of Bangladesh to ensure the safety of all Hindus & bring the perpetrators to justice."
