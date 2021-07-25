Bangladeshi-Irish model Maksuda Akhter Prioty wins top model award at Cannes Film Festival Bangladeshi- Irish model Maksuda Akhter Prioty won the prestigious top model award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The award was sponsored by Integrity Magazine, and models from across the globe participated in the competition. Prioty’s outstanding performance at the ramp won her the title...

Arts & Entertainment DeskSat Jul 17, 2021 04:34 PMMaksuda Akhter Prioty. Photo: CollectedBangladeshi-Irish model Maksuda Akhter Prioty won the prestigious top model award at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The award was sponsored by Integrity Magazine, and models from across the globe participated in the competition. Prioty's outstanding performance at the ramp won her the title of the top model.Prioty shared the news on her official Facebook page. "Although I have received the 'Top Model' award at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, I simply cannot claim the award as my own. I would like to thank my fashion designer, make-up artists, hairstylists, and the other models for working hard to ensure that the event goes well," stated Prioty in her post.Talking about the experience of the night, Prioty shared, "An unforgettable, magical evening! Thank you so much, everyone, for all of your blessings. Please know that your prayers are working wonderfully in my life."The versatile model is passionate about aviation. She is currently pursuing her dream by working as a pilot. Prioty is also an author, with several Bengali books published in the Ekushey Boi Mela last year.