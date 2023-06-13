What's new

Bangladeshi Food Mega Thread

800px-Panta_Ilish.jpg



Panta bhat or poitabhat (Bengali: পান্তা ভাত pàntà bhàt; Assamese: পঁইতা ভাত poĩta bhat or পন্তা ভাত ponta bhat) consists of cooked rice soaked and fermented in water. The liquid part is known as Toraṇi.[1] It is a rice-based dish prepared by soaking rice, generally leftover, in water overnight. Traditionally served in the morning with salt, onion, chili and mashed potatoes or "Alu Bhorta" (simple boiled potatoes mashed and salted without adding any cream or cheese).[2] It is consumed in eastern Indian states of West Bengal, Odisha (Pakhala), Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Tripura and also in the country of Bangladesh.

Bhuna Khichuri (Roasted/Fried Meat With Rice And Lentils)

Bhuna Khichuri



Panta Ilish (Soaked Rice And Ilish Fish)

Panta Ilish



Morog Polao (Bangladeshi Chicken Pulao/Pilaf)

Morog Polao



Jhalmuri (Spicy Puffed Rice Salad)

jhalmuri-food.jpg



Chingri Malai Curry (Prawn Malai Curry)

Chingri Malai Curry



Shorshe Ilish (Hilsa Fish With Mustard Curry)


shorshe-ilish.jpg
 
Destranator said:
@hembo : ঝাকানাকা গো, ফাটিয়ে শুরু করলে দেখছি! 😋
Although I can read & understand written Bengali fairly well (Coz our scripts are same except র & I used to read Bengali literatures along with Assamese, Hindi & English back in school), I cannot speak or write it (I am from Assam, India)

I am interested in BD foods because it somewhat close to our food habits (except we use a lot of dishes with sour taste and some of our dishes are influenced by Tibeto-Burman and far east asian due to Tai/ Ahom migration).. I eat here from Bangladeshi restaurants from time to time (specially sweet water fish dishes) as it is the only closer to home food that is commercially available here.
 

