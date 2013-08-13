What's new

Bangladeshi Fashion

Bangladesh fashion industry is developing but since its Muslim country the fashion is mostly dominated by Saree and Salwar Kamiz. Western outfits are seen rarely.














 
those girls exactly look like good looking pakistani models, so why do you need pakistani models? Bangladesh clearly has lots of beauty
 
This is one of the most controversial photoshots in BD. The fashion house had to remove the billboard due to controversy.

 
