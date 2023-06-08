What's new

Bangladeshi Cleric reveals how illegal Migrants take over Indian cities

iamnobody said:
The real culprit is Modi who lets this happen.
We've been dealing with the lungi infestation for a while, it predates Modi's time as bossman of Hindustan.

They don't create anything x or y area, just huddle together in some dirty shanty ghetto. It's ok, jab time will come ki inko nikaling, saarey saale ek hi dump me milenge.
 
-=virus=- said:
We've been dealing with the lungi infestation for a while, it predates Modi's time as bossman of Hindustan.

They don't create anything x or y area, just huddle together in some dirty shanty ghetto. It's ok, jab time will come ki inko nikaling, saarey saale ek hi dump me milenge.
Jaise 15 lakh nahi aaye

Waise unka bhi time kabhi nahi ayega
 
I don't know where this cleric found this bullshit. This 22 second video seems to be taken out of context. His speech here is not clear due to very short duration of this video. Obviously this is a hindutva propaganda video afraid to show a longer version of his speech.

This Mullah is talking about students overstaying their student visa and becoming drivers, opening super shop etc. But the truth is, there is no largescale Bangladeshi student population in India. In 2019-2020 academic year, only 2,259 Bangladeshi students enrolled in Indian universities. So it is unlikely that such cases where Bangladeshi students overstaying their student visa could be more that a few dozens. How this is a big problem? For established study destinations like USA, Canada, UK, tens of thousands of students overstay their student visa.
www.tbsnews.net

A guide for Bangladeshi students looking to study in India

Unbeknownst to most Bangladeshi college aspirants, pursuing higher education in India can be a great opportunity to study in globally recognised universities like IIT and avail scholarships like the ICCR
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
According to a 2022 survey conducted by the All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE), Bangladesh ranks third in terms of the number of foreign students studying in India. For instance, in the academic year 2019-20, 2,259 Bangladeshi students enrolled in Indian universities.
 
iamnobody said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1665226686743605248


There is no point in blaming Muslim inflitrators. The real culprit is Modi who lets this happen.


@Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @-=virus=-
@Paitoo @CallSignMaverick @aryadravida @Raj-Hindustani
You shouldn't have meddled in Pakistan's internal matter back in '71, now you have unleashed the Bengali beast. There was a reason they were the most prosperous province under the Mughals, akin to modern day California. Now they will take over India.
 
iamnobody said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1665226686743605248


There is no point in blaming Muslim inflitrators. The real culprit is Modi who lets this happen.


@Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @-=virus=-
@Paitoo @CallSignMaverick @aryadravida @Raj-Hindustani
Question: Why would Bangladeshi Hindus be concerned about illegal immigration of Bengali muslims to INDIA?

1686317415968.png


@-=virus=- @Destranator , help me out.

KedarT said:
Based on what?🤨
"Chadness" :D

@Sayfullah @-=virus=-
 

