Bangladeshi Cleric reveals how illegal Migrants take over Indian cities

A guide for Bangladeshi students looking to study in India Unbeknownst to most Bangladeshi college aspirants, pursuing higher education in India can be a great opportunity to study in globally recognised universities like IIT and avail scholarships like the ICCR

I don't know where this cleric found this bullshit. This 22 second video seems to be taken out of context. His speech here is not clear due to very short duration of this video. Obviously this is a hindutva propaganda video afraid to show a longer version of his speech.This Mullah is talking about students overstaying their student visa and becoming drivers, opening super shop etc. But the truth is, there is no largescale Bangladeshi student population in India. In 2019-2020 academic year, only 2,259 Bangladeshi students enrolled in Indian universities. So it is unlikely that such cases where Bangladeshi students overstaying their student visa could be more that a few dozens. How this is a big problem? For established study destinations like USA, Canada, UK, tens of thousands of students overstay their student visa.According to a 2022 survey conducted by the All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE), Bangladesh ranks third in terms of the number of foreign students studying in India. For instance, in the academic year 2019-20, 2,259 Bangladeshi students enrolled in Indian universities.