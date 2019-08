Bangladeshi Food Is a Rarity Around New York. This Place Helps Fill the Void.

Korai Kitchen, which opened in Jersey City in February, celebrates a cuisine that has historically been overshadowed by that of its neighbor, India.

“It’s not something you can walk into an Indian restaurant and get,” Nur-E Farhana said. “Even though it’s mostly Bangladeshi people working there, right?”

There is a long, often-unexplored history of Bangladeshi immigrants’ owning nominally Indian restaurants in the United States. But the food isn’t Bangladeshi, nor does it reflect the varied regional cuisines of India, one of the largest and most populous countries in the world.

Nur-E Farhana is steadfast in distinguishing her mother’s Bangladeshi food from the Indian food typically encountered in restaurants in America: “Chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, paneer,” she said with a sigh.

More difficult for both women, but just as crucial, is making it clear that their dishes come from Bangladesh, rather than from the neighboring Indian state of West Bengal.