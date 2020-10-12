Bangladeshi capital market performs best in world in Q3 Pakistan and Sri Lanka were the other two top performing markets globally in the quarter

The capital market of Bangladesh in quarter three (Jul-Sep’20) has risen the highest among Asian stock markets and also performed the best in the world with 24.4%.According to a report by Asia Frontier Capital, the broad index (DSEX) of the country’s prime bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), advanced 24.4% in Q3, which is the best performance in Asia as well as the world.Very attractive valuations, lower interest rates, economic reopening, and a big improvement in exports and remittances have contributed to this rally. More importantly, the rally has been led by domestic investors which reflect the positive investor sentiment on the ground despite continued foreign selling, the report said.Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka were the top three performing markets globally in the quarter with returns of 24.4%, 19.4% and 17.0% respectively.Earlier, according to a Bloomberg report, the stock market of Bangladesh in August rose the highest of Asian stock markets and also performed the best in the world with 15.8%.Talking to Dhaka Tribune, stock analysts and market insiders said that the growing investors’ confidence buoyed by the campaign of the new leadership of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) against manipulation, mandatory shareholding issue, listing more good companies and plans to work on junk stocks encouraged investors to take positions on stocks.BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam told Dhaka Tribune that the recent steps taken by the commission, aimed at protecting retail investors’ rights and regaining their confidence, had begun giving out positive outcomes.“We will not back down from its goal of establishing good governance in the capital market,” he said.The key index DSEX of DSE, tumbled by 58.61 points or 1.19% to finish the bear run at 4,858 points on Sunday.