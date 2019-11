MINGORA: The warm welcome accorded by the people of Pakistan amazed a Bangladeshi motorcyclist during his solo biking expedition.Sajidur Rehman, a young biker, who started his solo biking from Bangladesh to India and other countries of South Asia, said that Pakistanis were not only hospitable but also respectful to his country. He said that he was a travelling enthusiast and working in the public works department in Bangladesh.`I started my solo biking travel on September 2 from Dhaka and entered India where I visited several cities.After completing my tour in India, I entered Pakistan through Lahore with the support of Cross Route Motorcycle Club,` Mr Rehman told Dawn.He said that members of the club were kind, who not only travelled but also carried out social activities in the country. `I also took part in a food dona-tion campaign and planted a tree in Gujranwala,` he said.Mr Rehman said that he travelled to Islamabad and Tarbela where he washosted by local people. From there he travelled to Swat through Mardan and Malakand.`I found all the Pakistanis loving and respectful but Swati people are so nice to me. Whenever I stop somewhere and need to ask something, they not only guide me but also serve me with food and drinks,` he said.`The local people are nice and always ask me to feel free if I need any help, he added.He said that he would spend one more week in Pakistan and then go back to India from where he would travel to Nepal, Bhutan and return to Bangladesh.I will definitely take sweet memories of love and hospitality of Pakistanis to my country,` he added