Bangladeshi big advice to Pakistan Military

History repeating itself and unfortunately it is only a matter of time when the nukes of this country will be taken away, and the country will break in smaller countries like what happened to Yugoslavia.
History repeating itself and unfortunately it is only a matter of time when the nukes of this country will be taken away, and the country will break in smaller countries like what happened to Yugoslavia.
History repeating itself and unfortunately it is only a matter of time when the nukes of this country will be taken away, and the country will break in smaller countries like what happened to Yugoslavia.