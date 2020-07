Prospect, a monthly British general-interest magazine, has selected Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum to be in its list of top 50 thinkers around the world in the time of Covid-19.Besides Marina, notable names like New Zealand's premier Jacinda Ardern, British natural historian and environmental activist Sir David Fredrick Attenborough, American actress Greta Gerwig, South Korean film maker Bong Joon – Ho, Oxford vaccinologist Sarah Gilbert are also in the list.Marina is well known for designing the Bait Ur Rouf mosque in Dhaka which won the Aga Khan award for architecture.According to Prospect magazine, Marina is embracing the design challenges posed by what we are collectively doing to the planet, and is at the forefront of designing and creating buildings in tune with their natural environment.She recently exhibited lightweight houses made from locally-sourced material that perch on stilts and can be moved when the waters rise—an increasingly common occurrence in our country.The list in which Marina name has been placed was developed by Prospect by drawing on the advice of distinguished experts in various fields who have written for them over the years—and then whittled it down to 50.Prospect has created this list to celebrate the sharpest minds around the world during the time of this horrifying coronavirus pandemic.