This film is stuck in Bangladesh censor board because of sensitive topic of militancy problem of Bangladesh but the director has released the film in international festivals and foreign countries as a medium of protest.

Film is getting good reviews.







'Saturday Afternoon' ('Shonibar Bikel'): Film Review

Inspired by the attack on a Dhaka cafe in July 2016, Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki exposes terrorism’s phony religious ideology.

Another figure of note is the businessman Shahidul (Zahid Hassan) who tries to shield both his young son and an Indian colleague (played with mute terror by Palestinian actor Eyad Hourani) who’s hiding among the Bangladeshis — as a Shia Muslim, the Indian is hated by the Sunni terrorists even more than they hate Christians and atheists.

As breathless as the narrative is, Farooki’s direction has an easy confidence that, amid all the camera pyrotechnics, keeps the drama in focus. As in most films that attempt to do everything in a one-shot single take, viewers soon forget technique in the heat of the evolving story. It doesn’t seem to faze either the professional cast or cinematographer Aziz Zhambakiyev (Harmony Lessons), as Valerii Petrov’s Steadicam goes flying around the airy restaurant with its picture windows onto a police stakeout and walls that seem to change color from blue to red to heighten the drama.