Black_cats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 7,043
- -5
Bangladesh yet to respond on India's offer to manufacture Covaxin
Indrani Bagchi | TNN | Apr 27, 2021, 22:04 IST
TNN
NEW DELHI: Even as Bangladesh is shopping for Chinese and Russian vaccines, Dhaka missed an opportunity to become a production centre for Covaxin, with Indian assistance, which could have made them more self-sufficient.
This week, Bangladesh suspended the next round of vaccination with the Covishield vaccine
from Serum Institute, India has renewed its offer to Bangladesh to set up a co-production facility in Bangladesh to manufacture the Covaxin. However, the offer, which was first made by India in December 2020, is yet to receive a response from Bangladesh, said sources in Dhaka.
Local media reported that the Indian high commission served a ‘note verbale’ (an informal diplomatic missive) renewing India’s offer.
Bangladesh preferred to import the Covishield
vaccine from Serum Institute and sell to their citizens. The Indian offer, envisaged two things — one, that Bangladesh would be able to manufacture for its citizens, and second, could also export in the region.
India has sent 103 lakh doses of Covishield to Bangladesh so far, the first consignment being on January 21 — 33 lakh has been gifted and 70 lakh purchased by Bangladesh government. They have ordered another 20 lakh doses which has now been delayed, given India’s own demands.
India had even agreed to fund phase 3 trials for Covaxin in Bangladesh. But there has been no response from the Bangladesh government.
Bharat Biotech and International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh had signed an agreement in December 2020 to conduct phase 3 trials for Covaxin in Bangladesh. The
Sheikh Hasina government is yet to approve the trial. Now, Bangladesh is stuck, but it could have been in a much better place to vaccinate its people. India was empowering Bangladesh, instead of only being a market.
With Covishield now proving difficult to access, Bangladesh is seeking to buy the Chinese Sinopharm and the Russian Sputnik vaccines. Local media reported that the Bangladesh government had not taken the Covaxin, or the Chinese or Russian vaccines because they had not been approved by WHO. However, now they find themselves in a spot.
In view of India’s second Covid wave, Bangladesh has imposed an embargo on land movements from India. Bangladesh’s own surge has been fairly steep as well, forcing the country into a lockdown earlier this month.
Indrani Bagchi | TNN | Apr 27, 2021, 22:04 IST
NEW DELHI: Even as Bangladesh is shopping for Chinese and Russian vaccines, Dhaka missed an opportunity to become a production centre for Covaxin, with Indian assistance, which could have made them more self-sufficient.
This week, Bangladesh suspended the next round of vaccination with the Covishield vaccine
from Serum Institute, India has renewed its offer to Bangladesh to set up a co-production facility in Bangladesh to manufacture the Covaxin. However, the offer, which was first made by India in December 2020, is yet to receive a response from Bangladesh, said sources in Dhaka.
Local media reported that the Indian high commission served a ‘note verbale’ (an informal diplomatic missive) renewing India’s offer.
Bangladesh preferred to import the Covishield
vaccine from Serum Institute and sell to their citizens. The Indian offer, envisaged two things — one, that Bangladesh would be able to manufacture for its citizens, and second, could also export in the region.
India has sent 103 lakh doses of Covishield to Bangladesh so far, the first consignment being on January 21 — 33 lakh has been gifted and 70 lakh purchased by Bangladesh government. They have ordered another 20 lakh doses which has now been delayed, given India’s own demands.
India had even agreed to fund phase 3 trials for Covaxin in Bangladesh. But there has been no response from the Bangladesh government.
Bharat Biotech and International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh had signed an agreement in December 2020 to conduct phase 3 trials for Covaxin in Bangladesh. The
Sheikh Hasina government is yet to approve the trial. Now, Bangladesh is stuck, but it could have been in a much better place to vaccinate its people. India was empowering Bangladesh, instead of only being a market.
With Covishield now proving difficult to access, Bangladesh is seeking to buy the Chinese Sinopharm and the Russian Sputnik vaccines. Local media reported that the Bangladesh government had not taken the Covaxin, or the Chinese or Russian vaccines because they had not been approved by WHO. However, now they find themselves in a spot.
In view of India’s second Covid wave, Bangladesh has imposed an embargo on land movements from India. Bangladesh’s own surge has been fairly steep as well, forcing the country into a lockdown earlier this month.
Bangladesh yet to respond on India's offer to manufacture Covaxin | India News - Times of India
India News: Even as Bangladesh is shopping for Chinese and Russian vaccines, Dhaka missed an opportunity to become a production centre for Covaxin, with Indian a
www.google.com