"Goods from India are being carried under trans-shipment facility of the existing Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade (PIWTT) between Bangladesh and India," Muhith said in reply to a query in Parliament on Sunday.India already carried its goods through Bangladesh, which has been seen and protested by many as transit.Bangladesh also received duty for letting India use its infrastructure.The facility significantly reduces the distance between the East and North East of India as currently, goods travel through the Siliguri corridor into Assam and further into other northeastern states.The protocol facilitates trade and development not only between India and Bangladesh but in the entire sub-region promoting trade and development.But transit for India is always a much-discussed issue in Bangladesh as it has most of its land borders with India.The BNP is against granting India the facility to carry goods through Bangladesh. It claims the service will threaten the sovereignty of the country.