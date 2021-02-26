What's new

Bangladesh writer Mushtaq Ahmed, arrested in digital security case, dies in jail

2021-02-25 23:48:44
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Writer Mushtaq Ahmed, who was arrested in a case under the Digital Security Act, has died in jail.
Writer Mushtaq Ahmed, who was arrested in a case under the Digital Security Act, has died in jail.

The doctors declared the the 53-year old dead on arrival when he was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital after falling unconscious at Kashimpur High Security Prison in Gazipur on Thursday night, said Senior Jail Superintendent Md Gias Uddin.

The writer had no reported ailment and the cause of his death was not immediately clear.

Hailing from Narayanganj’s Araihajar, Mushtaq was one of the entrepreneurs of crocodile farming in Bangladesh. He actively wrote about different issues on social media.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested him at his home in Dhaka’s Lalmatia and cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore at Kakrail on May 5 last year amid the coronavirus crisis.

The duo, along with nine others, were charged with propagating disinformation against the government on social media.

“They both spread false information against the government and its coronavirus relief programmes on social media. They also made indecent remarks about Bangabandhu,” RAB-3 Company Commander Abu Zafar Mohammed Rahmatullah had said at the time.

SI Jamshedul Islam, who is investigating the case, had said Kishore had posted cartoons and posters on his Facebook account “Ami Kishore” criticising the government’s response to the coronavirus situation while Mushtaq shared several of them on his Facebook account.

In the case against them, the law enforcers also arrested Didarul Bhuiyan of Rashtrochinta, a group of political activists, and businessman Minhaz Mannan Emon.

Didarul and Mannan were later freed on bail, but the judge rejected several bail petitions of Mushtaq and Kishore while activists have demonstrated on several occasions demanding their release.

Mushtaq was sent to Dhaka Central Jail first and then transferred to the Kashimpur prison on Aug 24 last year.

The other accused in the case were Tasneem Khalil, the editor of Netra News living in Sweden, blogger Asif Mohiuddin who resides in Germany, journalist Shahed Alam who lives in the US, Zulkarnain Shayer Khan alias Sami who lives in Hungary and featured in a recent report of Al Jazeera, Ashiq Imran, Swapan Wahid, and Phillipp Schuhmacher.

The police dropped the charges against eight of them and sought to press formal charges against Mushtaq, Kishore and Didarul in the case.

The charges brought by the RAB in the case include running a disinformation campaign against Bangabandhu, the Liberation War and the pandemic to hurt the image of the government or state and create instability.

The RAB also claimed to have evidence that Mushtaq and Kishore had “conspired” with Tasneem, Zulkarnain, Shahed and Asif on WhatsApp and Messenger apps.
 
Protesters block Shahbagh over writer Mushtaq’s death in jail

Published: February 26, 2021 14:49:17

Leftist student organisations have blocked the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka in protest against the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail following his arrest in a case under the Digital Security Act. Hundreds of protesters marched in a procession to the intersection from Dhaka University’s TSC...
Photo: bdnews24.com
Photo: bdnews24.com


Leftist student organisations have blocked the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka in protest against the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail following his arrest in a case under the Digital Security Act.

Hundreds of protesters marched in a procession to the intersection from Dhaka University’s TSC around 11am on Friday.

The hour-long blockade caused traffic congestion on all four sides of the major thoroughfare.

The protesters announced that a torch procession would be taken out from TSC in the evening, while also revealing a plan to surround the home minister’s office on Sunday. The protests ended with a rally towards the TSC around 12pm, bdnews24.com reports.

Mushtaq, 53, died at Kashimpur High Security Prison in Gazipur on Thursday night.

Hailing from Narayanganj’s Araihajar, Mushtaq was one of the entrepreneurs of crocodile farming in Bangladesh. He actively wrote about different issues on social media.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested him at his home in Dhaka’s Lalmatia and cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore at Kakrail on May 5 last year amid the coronavirus crisis.

The two, along with nine others, were charged with propagating disinformation against the government on social media.

Members of progressive students’ organisations brought out a protest rally at TSC after the news of his death spread Thursday night.

“The government has been looting people and created a mafia system in the country. The country has become a police state. The government silenced the voices of the people with the Digital Security Act. Mushtaq was a victim of that. We strongly condemn the incident,” said Al Kaderi Joy, president of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front.

“We demand the repeal of the Digital Security Act immediately. All those arrested under the act must immediately be released or else the protests will continue.”

The doctors declared Mushtaq dead on arrival when he was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital after falling unconscious at Kashimpur High Security Prison, said Senior Jail Superintendent Md Gias Uddin.

The writer had no reported ailment and the cause of his death was not immediately clear.
 
