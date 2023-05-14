What's new

Bangladesh won't buy anything from those who impose sanctions: PM

VikingRaider

VikingRaider

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
6,177
3
6,867
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh

Bangladesh won't buy anything from those who impose sanctions: PM​


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh will not purchase anything from countries that impose sanctions against it.

"There is now a tendency to give sanctions, and sanctions on those by whom we contain terrorism. We have taken a decision. I have said that I will not buy anything from those who will give sanctions," she said.


The prime minister said this while inaugurating the five-day long 60th Convention of Institute of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) at the IEB Headquarters with the theme "Innovative Engineering in the 4th Industrial Revolution".

"What will you do with me? My parents, brothers and sisters have all been killed. I have nothing to lose. But I want to take my country forward," she said.

Mentionable, on December 10 in 2021, the US Treasury Department slapped sanctions against Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) and seven of its former and current officials alleging serious human rights violation.

Bangladesh has strongly denied the allegation and instead highlighted Rab's success in combating terrorism and drug menace.

www.thedailystar.net

Bangladesh won't buy anything from those who impose sanctions: PM

"There is now a tendency to give sanctions, and sanctions on those by whom we contain terrorism. We have taken a decision. I have said that I will not buy anything from those who will give sanctions," she said
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
24,547
7
37,134
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
VikingRaider said:
"What will you do with me? My parents, brothers and sisters have all been killed. I have nothing to lose. But I want to take my country forward," she said.
Click to expand...

"What will you do" mainey ??

Mainey hoilo Tengri jhulaiya dibey .

Faizlami bondho na korley Joy-erey mittha mamlai dibey fashaiya.

Shob khobor aasey kibhabey money laundering choltesey ma ar chheler moddhey.

Shob surveillance ar record kora aasey CIA dia.

Joy ke fotor fotor bondho kortey bolen Facebook-e. Idiot.

Tara at-ghat baindhai mathey namsey. Kacha kaj korena, Bangladesher moto to ar na....
 
Last edited:
VikingRaider

VikingRaider

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
6,177
3
6,867
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Bilal9 said:
"What will you do" mainey ??

Mainey hoilo Tengri jhulaiya dibey .

Faizlami bondho na korley Joy-erey mittha mamlai dibey fashaiya.

Shob khobor aasey kibhabey money laundering choltesey ma ar chheler moddhey.

Shob surveillance ar record kora aasey CIA dia.

Joy ke fotor fotor bondho kortey bolen Facebook-e. Idiot.

Tara at-ghat baindhai mathey namsey. Kacha kaj korena, Bangladesher moto to ar na....
Click to expand...
@Bilal9 bhai, empress er ei kothar mane holo uni nijer fande nijei pa dilen.

BAL chamcha gula vab dhorsilo ze IMF, rishi sunak sobai empress er fan! Mane kothao kono somossa nai!

Kintu empress sofore gia buijha gechen ze abar 2018 repeat hoile sanction asbei!

Eita ki keu janto ? Na janto na! Tini nijei fas kore dilen befas kotha bole!

Jani na lesser Hazrat @UKBengali ( chamcha of greater Hazrat Sheikh Hasina) sir ki bolben ekhon!

Empress eto boro bokami korben seita maybe BNP o vabe nai!

😂
 
Last edited:
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
24,547
7
37,134
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
VikingRaider said:
@Bilal9 bhai, empress er ei kothar mane holo uni nijer fande nijei pa dilen.

BAL chamcha gula vab dhorsilo ze IMF, rishi sunak sobai empress er fan! Mane kothao kono somossa nai!

Kintu empress sofore gia buijha gechen ze abar 2018 repeat hoile sanction asbei!

Eita ki keu janto ? Na janto na! Tini nijei fas kore dilen befas kotha bole!

Jani na lesser Hazrat @UKBengali ( chamcha of greater Hazrat Sheikh Hasina) sir ki bolben ekhon!

Empress eto boro bokami korben seita maybe BNP o vabe nai!

😂
Click to expand...

Gomar fash hoye gelo - ei arki !! Shob e Allahr lila-khela. :-)

Biden er shongey dekha kortey chaisilo, oi shujog mile nai......shoromey chup maira gesey.

Fande poria boga kande !

@bluesky bhai apnar motamot.....
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
24,547
7
37,134
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Bhalo kisu article pailam amader Empress shomporke, Indian assessments mostly.

Tader ghar-ka murgi, tader khela....

Sheikh Hasina | ORF

www.orfonline.org www.orfonline.org

Kintu eto Raza Uzeer martesey, US jodi garments kina limit kore tokhon labor der khawaibo ke?

Boro boro kotha bolar agey bhoot bhobishyot chinta kora uchit.....
 
B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
9,445
-5
14,262
VikingRaider said:

Bangladesh won't buy anything from those who impose sanctions: PM​


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh will not purchase anything from countries that impose sanctions against it.

"There is now a tendency to give sanctions, and sanctions on those by whom we contain terrorism. We have taken a decision. I have said that I will not buy anything from those who will give sanctions," she said.


The prime minister said this while inaugurating the five-day long 60th Convention of Institute of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) at the IEB Headquarters with the theme "Innovative Engineering in the 4th Industrial Revolution".

"What will you do with me? My parents, brothers and sisters have all been killed. I have nothing to lose. But I want to take my country forward," she said.

Mentionable, on December 10 in 2021, the US Treasury Department slapped sanctions against Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) and seven of its former and current officials alleging serious human rights violation.

Bangladesh has strongly denied the allegation and instead highlighted Rab's success in combating terrorism and drug menace.

www.thedailystar.net

Bangladesh won't buy anything from those who impose sanctions: PM

"There is now a tendency to give sanctions, and sanctions on those by whom we contain terrorism. We have taken a decision. I have said that I will not buy anything from those who will give sanctions," she said
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net
Click to expand...
It’s a duplicate thread:

Bangladesh won't buy anything from those who impose sanctions: PM Hasina

Bangladesh won't buy anything from those who impose sanctions: PM Hasina BANGLADESH UNB 13 May, 2023, 03:40 pm Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 03:52 pm Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch. [/URL] Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (13 May)...
defence.pk

Please check for duplicate thread before posting
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
24,547
7
37,134
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Black_cats said:
It’s a duplicate thread:

Bangladesh won't buy anything from those who impose sanctions: PM Hasina

Bangladesh won't buy anything from those who impose sanctions: PM Hasina BANGLADESH UNB 13 May, 2023, 03:40 pm Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 03:52 pm Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch. [/URL] Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (13 May)...
defence.pk

Please check for duplicate thread before posting
Click to expand...

You might be on some people's ignore lists.

If you are - then that person won't see your opened thread and realize the duplication.

Talk to the Mods rather than talking to OP.

Mods are tasked with merging these duplicate threads.
 
B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
9,445
-5
14,262
Bilal9 said:
You might be on some people's ignore lists.

If you are - then that person won't see your opened thread and realize the duplication.

Talk to the Mods rather than talking to OP.

Mods are tasked with merging these duplicate threads.
Click to expand...

I am not in his ignore list. It can happen if he didn’t check for similar thread when he post the thread title.
 
VikingRaider

VikingRaider

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
6,177
3
6,867
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
.
Bilal9 said:
Gomar fash hoye gelo - ei arki !! Shob e Allahr lila-khela. :-)

Biden er shongey dekha kortey chaisilo, oi shujog mile nai......shoromey chup maira gesey.

Fande poria boga kande !

@bluesky bhai apnar motamot.....
Click to expand...
Biden to durer kotha keu e naki dekha kore nai! 😂

Black_cats said:
It’s a duplicate thread:

Bangladesh won't buy anything from those who impose sanctions: PM Hasina

Bangladesh won't buy anything from those who impose sanctions: PM Hasina BANGLADESH UNB 13 May, 2023, 03:40 pm Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 03:52 pm Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch. [/URL] Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (13 May)...
defence.pk

Please check for duplicate thread before posting
Click to expand...
Yes , I didn't see your thread before! Okay we can call moderators to merge the two threads!

@waz, @LeGenD brothers , please merge the two threads!
 
Last edited:
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
24,547
7
37,134
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Rumeen Farhana commenting on Hasina's veiled threat to the US, and asks how much trouble the US will suffer because she threatened not to buy anything from those who sanction parts of her administration. In question are 12% of our total exports overseas (which goes to the US) as well as the earnings of peacekeeper personnel in UN assignments overseas. Sorry Bengali only.

 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh won't buy anything from those who impose sanctions: PM Hasina
Replies
13
Views
444
bluesky
B
B
US says Bangladesh sanctions to remain until police reform
Replies
0
Views
261
Black_cats
B
B
US-Bangladesh: Would Washington consider removing the sanctions imposed on RAB?
Replies
0
Views
265
Black_cats
B
B
Sheikh Hasina accuses US of seeking regime change in Bangladesh
2
Replies
23
Views
886
bluesky
B
Homo Sapiens
US hopes Bangladesh will examine allegations in DW report against RAB
Replies
1
Views
245
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom