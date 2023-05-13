What's new

Bangladesh won't buy anything from those who impose sanctions: PM Hasina

Bangladesh won't buy anything from those who impose sanctions: PM Hasina

BANGLADESH

UNB
13 May, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 03:52 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (13 May) said that Bangladesh will not purchase anything from any country which imposes sanctions against it.

"There is now a tendency to give sanctions, and sanctions on those by whom we contain terrorism. We have taken a decision. I have said that I will not buy anything from those who will give sanctions," she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating the five-day-long 60th Convention of the Institute of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) at the IEB Headquarters with the theme "Innovative Engineering in the 4th Industrial Revolution."

"What will you do with me? My parents, brothers and sisters have all been killed. I have nothing to lose. But I want to take my country forward," she said.

On 10 December in 2021, the US Treasury Department slapped sanctions against Bangladesh's elite force, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven of its former and current officials alleging serious human rights violations.

Bangladesh has strongly denied the allegation and instead highlighted RAB's remarkable success in combating terrorism and drug menace.

Bangladesh won't buy anything from those who impose sanctions: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (13 May) said that Bangladesh will not purchase anything from any country which imposes sanctions against it. "There is now a tendency to give sanctions, and sanctions on those by whom we contain terrorism. We have taken a decision.
leonblack08

leonblack08

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 9, 2008
3,570
0
3,764
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Canada
So, no US and possibly no EU equipment coming, got it. No problem.

But when and where are you getting the fighter jets from? We could have gone for J-10s from China by now already. China never sanctions Bangladesh. Why hasn't that been done yet?
 
Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
leonblack08 said:
So, no US and possibly no EU equipment coming, got it. No problem.

But when and where are you getting the fighter jets from? We could have gone for J-10s from China by now already. China never sanctions Bangladesh. Why hasn't that been done yet?
It’s more about the Airbus purchase and dumping Boeing. She referenced US sanction on RAB.
 
Destranator

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 20, 2018
Black_cats said:
Bangladesh won't buy anything from those who impose sanctions: PM Hasina

BANGLADESH

UNB
13 May, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 03:52 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (13 May) said that Bangladesh will not purchase anything from any country which imposes sanctions against it.

"There is now a tendency to give sanctions, and sanctions on those by whom we contain terrorism. We have taken a decision. I have said that I will not buy anything from those who will give sanctions," she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating the five-day-long 60th Convention of the Institute of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) at the IEB Headquarters with the theme "Innovative Engineering in the 4th Industrial Revolution."

"What will you do with me? My parents, brothers and sisters have all been killed. I have nothing to lose. But I want to take my country forward," she said.

On 10 December in 2021, the US Treasury Department slapped sanctions against Bangladesh's elite force, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven of its former and current officials alleging serious human rights violations.

Bangladesh has strongly denied the allegation and instead highlighted RAB's remarkable success in combating terrorism and drug menace.

Bangladesh won't buy anything from those who impose sanctions: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (13 May) said that Bangladesh will not purchase anything from any country which imposes sanctions against it. "There is now a tendency to give sanctions, and sanctions on those by whom we contain terrorism. We have taken a decision.
How about keeping it quiet?
The US is still our #1 export destination and source of FDI.
Personally, I am not sure whether the Airbus deal is commercially sound but I still support it for the purposes of strengthening ties with EU and sending the US a tacit message without any hostility.
 
leonblack08

leonblack08

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 9, 2008
3,570
0
3,764
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Canada
Destranator said:
How about keeping it quiet?
The US is still our #1 export destination and source of FDI.
Personally, I am not sure whether the Airbus deal is commercially sound but I still support it for the purposes of strengthening ties with EU and sending the US a tacit message without any hostility.
Typical village bedi manush behavior...gotta rub it in!
 
bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
Black_cats said:
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (13 May) said that Bangladesh will not purchase anything from any country which imposes sanctions against it.
Very brave she is. But why does she not threaten America with no export of textile goods?

A fair election is what the people of BD want.
 
Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
Govt to import 12,500 MT of sugar from US

Prothom Alo English Desk
Published: 17 May 2023, 08: 05

Sugar

SugarFile photo
The government will import 12,500 metric tonnes (MT) of sugar and 220,000 MT of fertliser to meet the domestic requirements.

Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in a meeting on Wednesday approved a number of proposals in this regard. Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting held virtually, reports UNB.

According to a proposal of the Commerce Ministry, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will import the sugar from Accentuate Technology Inc., USA (Local Agent: OMC Ltd., Dhaka) through an international open tender system at total cost of Tk 660.27 million with per kilogram (kg) at Tk 82.85.

Additional secretary to the Cabinet Division, Sayeed Mahbub Khan, who briefed reporters about the Cabinet body meeting, said while approving the proposal the issue of the Prime Minister's instruction not to import any goods from any country which imposed sanction on Bangladesh was not discussed in the meeting.

The committee approved two separate proposals of the Industries Ministry to import a total of 60,000 MT of urea fertilizer and 10,000 MT of phosphoric acid by its subordinate body Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC).

Of these, 30,000 MT of bagged granular urea will be procured from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO) at cost of Tk 1.20 billion with per MT at USD 371.25 while another 30,000 MT bulk granular urea fertiliser will be imported from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company of Saudi Arabia at a cost of Tk 1.06 billion with per MT price at USD 327.33.

The BCI will import 10,000 MT of phosphoric acid at Tk 600.95 million from Sun International FZE, UAE (Local Agent: M/s Agro Industrial Input, Dhaka) for TSP Complex Limited, Chittagong. Each MT of acid will cost USD 566.50.

The CCGP approved a total of six proposals of Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC), placed by the Agriculture Ministry, for importing a total of 160,000 MT of different types of fertilizers.

Of these, the BADC will import 40,000 MT of DAP fertilisers from MA'ADEN, Saudi Arabia at a cost Tk 2.29 billion.

It will import 30,000 MT of TSP fertiliser from OCP, S.A. of Morocco at a cost Tk 1.26 billion, with each MT price at USD 391.50, under the state level contract while 40,000 MT of DAP fertiliser will be imported from the same company of Morocco at a cost of Tk 2.33 billion with per MT price at USD 541.5.

The BADC will import 50,000 MT of Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertiliser from the Canadian Commercial Corporation under the state-level contract at a cost of Tk 2.25 billion, with per MT price at USD 418.

The CCGP approved a proposal of the Local Government Division to extend the cost of the consultant by Tk 110.1 million for its project "Water Supply and Sanitation in 23 Municipalities of Bangladesh (1st Revised)" being implemented by the Department of Public Health Engineering.

Joint Venture of (1) Ranhill, (2) Farhat and (3) DDC had been appointed as consultants for the project.

Govt to import 12,500 MT of sugar from US

The government will import 12,500 metric tonnes (MT) of sugar and 220,000 MT of fertliser to meet the domestic requirements
