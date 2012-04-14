Bangladesh witnessed massive anti-Pakistan protests on International Mother Language Day

Came to the thread due to headline.

Saw the picture with only few folks in it.

Laughed out loud.

Thought, may be OP black cats wanted to give it a positive look so added 'massive' in heading.

Then thought no, he added it for trolling purposes.

Then saw the original article with the same heading.

Thought may be writing is trolling.

Then I realised that may be the writer was serious. lol