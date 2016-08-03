Bangladesh: Witness to a silent fish revolution
Just released official statistics show, Bangladesh’s yearly fish output increased to 4.4 million tons now from 1.8 million tons in 2000. The country’s Ilish catch rose to over half a million tons a year now while it was only 0.3 million tons 10 years back.
Bangladesh ranks first in global catch of Ilish, fourth in Tilapia.
With over 1.2 million tons of inland water capture fish output annually, Bangladesh now contributes a tenth of the world’s total inland water capture fish production, the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) states in its latest flagship report – The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture 2020.
China (1.9 million tons) and India (1.7 million tons) are the only two other countries in the world that produce more inland water capture fish than Bangladesh.
“A rapid increase in aquaculture production in Bangladesh has lowered fish prices, increased protein consumption, and reduced poverty,” states “The Making of a Blue Revolution in Bangladesh” – an International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) publication that offers a valuable case study of how this transformation in the fish value chain has occurred and how it has improved the lives of both fish producers and fish consumers in Bangladesh.
n recent years, fish researchers and scientists in Bangladesh also succeeded in establishing a gene bank for protecting local fish species and regaining breeding of at least 24 out of 64 near-extinct homegrown fish species. These efforts helped Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI) bag the country’s second highest civilian award Ekushey Padak in 2020.
Bangladesh’s tremendous success in fish production growth has transformed its population’s otherwise low-protein diet to a diversified and rich sustenance. Bangladesh today belongs to a small league of countries that provide over half of food proteins from fish sources.
Globally, fish provides only 17% of average per capita intake of animal proteins, but only a handful of countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Gambia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and several small island developing states (SIDS) source over 50% of animal proteins from fish. In Bangladesh’s case it is 60%, making fish one of the cheapest sources of protein for 170 million people in the country.
“Fish production in Bangladesh has transformed over the past 20 years. Fish is the biggest protein source in Bangladeshi diets,” said IFPRI South Asia Director Shahidur Rashid, and the Washington-based food policy think tank’s Senior Research Fellow Xiaobo Zhang.
Xiaobo Zhang, also a Peking University economics professor, together with Rashid, edited the book – The Making of a Blue Revolution in Bangladesh.
Through the 1980s and 1990s, high prices for fish contributed to poor nutrition in the country but as fish farming—known as aquaculture—more than doubled between 2000 and 2010, prices fell, per capita annual fish consumption rose countrywide, and the expansion of pond fisheries generated more employment, they noted.
“Improved infrastructure and information access lead to lower transaction costs. Roads, rural electrification, and telecommunications access have all dramatically improved in Bangladesh………. Fish trade and marketing costs have declined accordingly. Fish value chains now involve fewer actors per unit of output. While the number of traders has increased, the increase in fish production has been much greater,” they explained.
