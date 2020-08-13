Bangladesh wishes to host 10th D-8 summit virtually in Dec or Jan Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan Published at 06:20 pm August 13th, 2020 Photo of Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Masud Bin Momen Collected Summit to be followed by virtual visit to Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar Bangladesh expressed its interest to host the tenth summit of D-8, an organization for development cooperation among 8 developing Muslim-majority countries, in Dhaka virtually either in December, this year or January, next year. The summit, expected to be participated by the heads of state or government of Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Turkey, will be followed by a virtual leader’s retreat, including a virtual visit to the Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday. Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen conveyed Dhaka’s interest at a special session of the D-8 commissioners’ meeting preparatory to the 10th D-8 summit on Tuesday. The meeting was co-chaired by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Faruk Kaymakci, the current Chair, and Foreign Secretary Masud, the incoming chair. The meeting was attended by D-8 secretary general Ku jaafar Ku Shaari and the D8 commissioners of all the member states to discuss on preparation for the forthcoming summit to be hosted by Bangladesh and ongoing activities and initiatives of the organization to combat the adverse impacts of Covid-19. The summit was scheduled to be held in Dhaka in May, but could not take place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. During the meeting, the foreign secretary conveyed that the summit and its ancillary events will be held virtually in the context of Covid-19 new normal scenario. He urged the D-8 commissioners to find the right balance between taking advantage of globalisation and a necessary degree of self-reliance, while finalising the summit outcomes -- Dhaka Declaration and Decennial Roadmap 2020-2030 -- to ensure a resilient future for common parity and prosperity of the member states. Recognising the overwhelming vitality of youths and the need for greater cooperation in the era of technological disruptions, the foreign secretary conveyed the meeting that “Partnership for a Transformative World: Harnessing the Power of Youth and Technology” would be the theme of the summit. In this connection, he offered Bangladesh’s readiness to host the first D-8 youth summit, preceding the leaders’ summit as one of the sideline events. Further, D-8 trade, technology and innovation fair, and D-8 business forum will also be hosted by Dhaka as the sideline events. Masud also proposed to establish a working group in order to review the economic adversities of Covid-19 and to come up with proposals and recommendations on early recovery in the post-pandemic scenario. He further highlighted the need for creation of a voluntary funding mechanism by the willing member states to undertake joined up efforts to overcome the challenges in the post-pandemic era. The co-chair and Turkish deputy foreign minister laid emphasis on strengthening of intra-trade among D-8 member states and in that context urged the member states to implement the D8 preferential trade agreement (PTA) without delay. He stressed on the engagement of the private sector, including chambers, to realise the full potential of D-8 and called upon the member states to make the body more dynamic, result oriented and more updated to meet the challenges of the time. The D8 secretary general highlighted the different initiatives undertaken by D-8 to stave off the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the health and economies of the member states. He recalled his meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during his visit to Dhaka in October 2019 where many important issues were discussed, including but not limited to the setting up of D-8 special economic zones in Bangladesh, D8 designated airport to mention a few. https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangla...-host-10th-d-8-summit-virtually-in-dec-or-jan