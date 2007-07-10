Bangladesh Will Source More Weapons From Turkey, USA And Reduce Reliance On China

**Video in Bengali**Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said that Bangladesh now wants to increase it's military strength to strengthen it's position in geopolitics. That's why after China and Russia, the govt plans to buy more weapons from Turkey and USA considering quality, price and strategic relation.China might not remain Bangladesh's major arms supplier in future. BD will source more weapons from USA, Turkey, UK, France, Italy and other countries. Regarding Indian medias whining about BN's two Ming submarines, the foreign secretary said Bangladesh will look for it's own national interest and won't care who gets upset or not because of it's weapon procurement.