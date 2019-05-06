Bangladesh will remain neutral on the France issue

Bangla Tribune ReportPublished: 19:30, October 26, 2020 | Last updated: 20:05, October 28, 2020Bangladesh will not take any side in the ongoing unrest surrounding France. French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks on religion will not be condemned by the government and the ongoing anti-French rallies will be tolerated,A Foreign Ministry official said on Wednesday (October 26th): "Security has been beefed up at the French Embassy, Allianz Francis and the French International School in Bangladesh. The security of French nationals in the country has also been strengthened."Everyone has the right to freedom of expression," he said. As long as the assembly is peaceful, the government will not take any action in this regard.Meanwhile, scholars in Bangladesh have continued to protest against the hurt of religious sentiments through 'state-sponsored' caricatures' in France. Scholars and students of Qawmi Madrasa and various religious organizations staged protests in several places in the capital Dhaka on Wednesday. The effigy of French President Macron was cremated in the Baitul Mukarram area. However, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was not immediately available for comment.Various people from Bangladesh are posting anti-France videos on YouTube. These have been brought to the notice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the ambassadors of various European countries. Asked about this, another official said, "If any action is to be taken against them, it has to be taken through the Digital Security Act." But European countries have objections to the Digital Security Act."We see the issue as freedom of expression and taking any action is not a priority for us," he added.France, meanwhile, has advised its citizens to exercise caution in several other countries, including Bangladesh. Many other Muslim countries, including Turkey and Saudi Arabia, have condemned the incident and called for a boycott of French products in response to the president's statement that "France will not stop showing caricatures.