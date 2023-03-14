What's new

Bangladesh welcomes renewed ties between Iran, Saudi Arabia: FM Momen

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
9,120
-6
13,800

Bangladesh welcomes renewed ties between Iran, Saudi Arabia: FM​

Staff Correspondent | Published: 09:05, Mar 13,2023


196700_144.jpg

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen. -- File photo.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said that Bangladesh is a peace-loving country and welcomes the move by Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic ties.

‘We believe that it will contribute to reducing tension and conflict in the Gulf region, foster stability, and create the path for durable and sustainable long-term peace for the betterment of the brotherly peoples in the Middle East region,’ the minister told reporters on Sunday.

‘Bangladesh lauds the role played by China, Iraq, and Oman for facilitating the negotiation, leading to the successful breakthrough,’ he added.

Iran and Saudi Arabia on Friday agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions. The major diplomatic breakthrough negotiated with China lowers the chance of armed conflict between the Mideast rivals – both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region.

The deal, struck in Beijing this week amid its ceremonial National People’s Congress, represents a major diplomatic victory for the Chinese as Gulf Arab states perceive the US slowly withdrawing from the wider Middle East. It also comes as diplomats have been trying to end a long war in Yemen, a conflict in which both Iran and Saudi Arabia are deeply entrenched.

The two countries released a joint communique on the deal with China, which brokered the agreement as President Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as leader on March 10.

www.newagebd.net

Bangladesh welcomes renewed ties between Iran, Saudi Arabia: FM

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said that Bangladesh is a peace-loving country and welcomes the move by Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic ties.....
www.newagebd.net www.newagebd.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
There is opportunity to boost commercial ties with US: FM Momen to US Congressman Meeks
Replies
0
Views
177
Black_cats
B
B
Pakistani FM Hina Rabbani avoids Bangladeshi FM Momen’s call to seek apology for 1971 genocide at Colombo
13 14 15 16 17 18
Replies
262
Views
9K
bluesky
B
Homo Sapiens
Momen-Hina Rabbani hold meeting in Colombo
Replies
0
Views
230
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
B
Bangladesh maintains balance in continuing relations with India, China: FM Momen
Replies
1
Views
220
UKBengali
U
B
Momen defends diplomat rejected by Vienna as Bangladesh’s ambassador
Replies
4
Views
467
Destranator
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom