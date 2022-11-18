Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh welcomes home its first VT5 light tanks18th November 2022 - 00:51 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch
https://www.shephardmedia.com/news/landwarfareintl/bangladesh-welcomes-home-its-first-vt5-light-tanks/
Bangladesh is the first export customer for the VT5 light tank produced by Norinco. This screengrab shows one of the initial tanks at a live-fire event.
The Bangladesh Army continues to modernise with the arrival of light tanks, rocket artillery and man-portable rocket launchers from various sources.
The Bangladesh Army’s first Norinco-manufactured VT5 light tanks have arrived in the country, with five of them appearing in a live-fire event in Chattogram in mid-November.
The first batch of tanks arrived by ship in the first week of November. So far, they have not been seen fitted with a turret-mounted RWS.
Imagery of the new tanks was circulating in late 2021, but it has taken till now for the initial batch of tanks to reach Bangladeshi shores. COVID-19 was probably responsible for delays, though Bangladesh crews had been spotted training on their new tanks in China.
It is
