In the last few years, Bangladesh tried every possible ways to improve relation with myanmar despite their many hostile acts against Bangladesh.Bangladesh shown restrains in face of repeated provocation and hostile acts from myanmar side beyond and respectable limit any country would like to tolerate.After Suu Kyi released from Jail, Bangladesh PM flew to burmese capital and offered her new beginning in the relationship forgetting the past trouble, tried to increase economic and security co-operation with them despite their no so stellar attitude, refrained from showing any reaction when burmese troops abducted and killed BGB soldier.Refrained from giving adequate response when they repeatedly created trouble in the border.Even after driving out 1 million Rohingya refugees to Bangladesh, violating sky and provocative acts like mining along the border and random shooting, Bangladesh shown maximum restrains and Bangladesh still trying to solve the problem peacefully with maintaining normal relation with myanmar.



Even burmese media noted that, Bangladesh is the only neighbor of them, from which they are not facing any trouble related to ethinic insurgency ravaging their country and commented that, myanmar is not reciprocating the goodwill Bangladesh is showing.



So it seems all the good intention of Bangladesh is going in vein.myanmar is a country do not understand goodwill or neighborly friendship and co-operation.These beasts only admire raw force and insult the humility shown at them.So time has come for Bangladesh to act in a way that burmese understand.

