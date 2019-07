Bangladesh watchful about debt trap, says PM

JULY 08, 2019



JULY 08, 2019

Mentioning that the external debt is only around 14 percent of the country’s GDP, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said Bangladesh is alert enough so that it does not fall into any debt trap.

“We’re careful enough about the debt trap. Our foreign debt burden is not a very heavy one. Our debt is only around 14 percent of our GDP. We’re paying the (foreign loan) installments timely without any default,” she said.

She said Bangladesh implemented 90 percent of the annual development programme (ADP) with own finances and the Padma Bridge is also being constructed with own fund.