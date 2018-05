Country wastes food crops worth several thousand crores

Say speakers at seminar

Presenting a paper, Sanwar Sayeed Shaheen, general secretary of Bangladesh Krishi Sangbadik Forum, said the post-harvest waste of food crops was 77.5 lakh tonnes in 2015-16 fiscal year -- 14 percent of the total produced crops.





The waste was worth around Tk 30,400 crore that year, he said, referring to a survey by Horticulture Export Development Foundation (Hortex Foundation)