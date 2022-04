Tom-tom said: Bangladesh wants to sign CEPA with India in a year As Bangladesh prepares to graduate into a developing country, its Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said his country is keen to clinch a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) or Free Trade Agreement (FTA) not only with India but also with Indonesia and Sri Lanka in a year.

The gov of India are liars and cheaters can they be trusted? The gov of India are liars and cheaters can they be trusted? Click to expand...

The Indians have finally realised that it is in their interests to have free trade with BD. Also threats of economic sanctions from BD have made them realise that unfair tariffs and restrictions on BD products have to go.This year exports from BD are likely to hit 2 billion US dollars and this is more than any country than some Western countries like US, Germany and UK.Modi may be a fanatic but he knows that trading with BD is in India's interests at the end of the day.