Bangladesh wants to import petroleum from Saudi Arabia at lower price​

Published: November 10, 2022 18:34:37
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that Bangladesh wants to import petroleum from Saudi Arabia at a relatively lower price.

He conveyed such interest when Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa Bin Youssef Al-Dahilan met him at his office in the ministry on Thursday.

“We are also interested in purchasing the fuel on deferred payment,” he told the Saudi envoy.

During the meeting they discussed various issues related to mutual interest and also possible solutions to the energy crisis in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

Welcoming the Saudi ambassador he said Bangladesh wants to strengthen trade relations with the brotherly nation.

The Saudi ambassador said that the interest of Saudi companies in investing in power and energy sector in Bangladesh is growing.

ACWA Power Company of Saudi Arabia is moving ahead with a plan to invest $1.5 billion in Bangladesh, he mentioned.

thefinancialexpress.com.bd

