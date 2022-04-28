Bangladesh wants to export electricity to Nepal in winter, import hydropower in summer​

Bangladesh has offered to export electricity to Nepal in the winter season and import its hydropower in summer.In a bilateral meeting with Nepal delegates today, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid placed the proposal, according to a ministry press release.On the other hand, Pampha Bhusal, Nepali Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, urged Bangladesh to invest in Nepal to harness its hydropower potentials.The press release said, Bangladesh is importing power from India and finalised the procedure to import hydropower from Nepal. It is also in the procedure to sign a memorandum with Bhutan to import hydropower.Nasrul Hamid said Nepal faces low power production in the winter season. If they import power from Bangladesh, both the countries will be benefited, he added.He also said it is possible to increase the use of renewable energy through regional cooperation."Bangladesh wants to increase the share of using renewable and clean energy at 50 percent by 2040. The cooperation of Nepal and Bhutan will play key roles in this regard," he added.