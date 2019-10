The initial request from Bangladesh for more advanced equipment include attack helicopters, multi-role combat fighters aircraft, surface-to-air missile system and few other things that were made back in 2018, said one of the officials.



For instance, the official said that they offered Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) two types of attack helicopters and BAF opted for the AH-64 Apache helicopters. “Now, the air force is waiting for the approval of the civilian leadership.”