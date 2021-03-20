What's new

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Victory of 2 Takkas!!

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Victory of 2 Takkas!!

Screenshot 2021-03-21 025629.png



Only 1 thing behind Bangladesh's progress and that is empowerment of women.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1368909864118984704

Ev9YQIKXAAUjfKp.jpg


What Can Biden’s Plan Do for Poverty? Look to Bangladesh.
As that nation turns 50, its surprising success offers lessons about investing in the most marginalized.

www.nytimes.com

Opinion | What Can Biden’s Plan Do for Poverty? Look to Bangladesh.

As that nation turns 50, its surprising success offers lessons about investing in the most marginalized.
www.nytimes.com
 
Bangladesh had more stability than Pak, it is like a one party system.

Also Pak had to go to war with 2 superpowers in Afghanistan, first against
the Soviets and then U.S/ Nato. The blowback of these wars really affected
Pakistan's economy.
 
The number of front-line fighter jets - BD: 8 (EIGHT); Pak: 250+

The number of new private cars sold- BD: 4K/yr; Pak: 200K/yr

The oil consumption- BD: 100K barrels/day; Pak: 1m barrels/day

The housing units built by the professional builders- BD: 10K/yr; Pak: 300K/yr

BD's economic might definitely is 2X of that of Pak.....
 
