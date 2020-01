Pakistan vs. Bangladesh 2020 cricket series.

TCS Yayvo, Daraz and nationwide TCS local franchises

PKR 50

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2020 Series Teams Squad

The exciting international cricket world event of PSL 2020 is just around the corner but before that, Pakistani cricket fans are gearing up for another exhilarating tournament:As per the latest updates on Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020, Bangladesh is going to visit Pakistan in three phases. The first phase of the series is going to be held in January, while cricket matches in the remaining two phases will be played in February and April..Bangladesh Cricket Team will be playing three T20I, One ODI and Two Test Series in Pakistan on three different venues which are Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi. Pakistan vs Bangladesh live match today will be available on all popular mobile platforms like ESPNcricinfo, hotstar and Ten Sports. Bangladesh will be playing back in Pakistan after more than 11 years and recently, both nations have played very less cricket against each other due to the differences regarding the venue for the bilateral series. It is good news for Pakistan fans that they finally started to get more cricket back to their home grounds and enjoy the beautiful sport happen in-front of them. The mobile platforms like Smartcric and CricHD will also cover pak vs ban match live streaming for the passionate cricket fans all around the world. PCB is working with Global media partners like Sky Sports and SuperSport to telecast Pak vs Bangladesh 2020 live streaming matches in USA, UK, and Australia where a very big number of Pakistani and Bangladeshi fans live and have a huge interest for this much-anticipated series.The tickets for the highly anticipated Bangladesh tour of Pakistan 2020 will be sold on PCB official platform as well as PCB media partners likewhere cricket fans from Pakistan can purchase the tickets and enjoy the competitive matches between two great Asian teams with a highly passionate cricket fanbase. The tickets price will be started fromas revealed by PCB marketing sources which were also the case in the series against Sri Lanka which was also played back home.The pak vs ban 2020 series schedule has just been announced and in few days time once the BPL 2019-20 is concluded both cricket boards will announce the teams for the first phase of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan 2020 where both nations will play a three-match T20I series which will be played at the beautiful stadium of Lahore and fans from all over Punjab will be eager to fill the grounds to the core and support both teams. There are a lot of Bangladeshi people who also live in Pakistan so it is expected that Bangladesh will have huge support as well in Pakistan. The Pak vs ban t20 squad will be announced by PCB and BCB and we will then update this post with Bangladesh tour of Pakistan 2020 news so passionate cricket fans do not miss out.Pakistan Cricket Board has finally announced pakistan squad against bangladesh 2020 for T20I series against Bangladesh. Chief Selector Misbah has held a press conference in which he revealed the names of pakistan squad for bangladesh. It’s very interesting to see Haris Rauf has been added to the squad after his fantastic performances in the Big Bash League. The complete pakistan squad for bangladesh is as follows.Bangladesh Cricket Board is also scheduled to announce ban squad against pakistan 2020 in coming few days once the BPL 2019-20 final is completed. It’s expected that Bangladesh will send their full strong line up for the T20I series against Pakistan to prepare for the Cricket World Cup which will happen later this year.