Bangladesh 'Very Concerned' Over China Building Dams on Brahmaputra



https://www.news18.com/news/world/b...ina-building-dams-on-brahmaputra-1765625.html



The Brahmaputra originates in Tibet. In China, it is known as Yarlung Zangbo. A major river, it enters Bangladesh, where it meets the Ganges and drains into the Bay of Bengal.