Bangladesh, US sign agreement for flight operations

Bangladesh and the United States have formally signed an agreement for flight operations between the two countries.The information was revealed by the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry on Wednesday.After the signing of the bilateral agreement, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and private airline companies will be able to operate direct flights between Dhaka and New York depending on permission from the Federal Civil Aviation Authority of the US, sources from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said.According to the CAAB sources, Bangladesh has been denied the opportunity to operate flights to the US in the past as airports in Bangladesh are classed as B-category.In 2013, the government initiated an air transport agreement with the US, but it never got past the draft stage. Now, Bangladesh is reaping the benefits of the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, CAAB officials said.Sources said the US Federal Aviation Authority would inspect and audit Bangladesh's airports, especially Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, after the signing of the agreement. During this period, Bangladesh will work for the development of necessary infrastructure and manpower reform, including airport security activities.Subsequently, Bangladeshi airlines will be able to operate flights to the US considering there is a green signal from the Federal Aviation Authority.Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of CAAB, said: “We have finalized the bilateral air transportation agreement after initial talks with the US. If the agreement is completed on Wednesday, it will be a milestone in the relations between the two countries by air. Based on this, Bangladeshi airlines will operate a Dhaka-New York-Dhaka flight in the future.“The agreement would be the first step to operating flights to the US. Our airport will be upgraded, and the Federal Aviation Authority will open their air route. Moreover, other progress will be made in the aviation sector,” the CAAB chairman added.