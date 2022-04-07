Bangladesh-US security dialogue begins in Washington​

Black_cats
Bangladesh-US security dialogue begins in WashingtonThis is the first time that a foreign secretary-level security dialogue is taking place between the two countries
US Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Denise Jenkins and Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen are leading their sides at the Eighth Security Dialogue that began in Washington DC on Wednesday UNB
UNB
April 6, 2022 2:39 PM
Delegations of Bangladesh and the United States have begun the "Eighth Security Dialogue" to discuss issues of mutual interests in a broader security sphere.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is leading the Bangladesh delegation while Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Denise Jenkins is heading the US side at the dialogue that began at 9am (Washington DC time) on Wednesday.
It will continue till 4pm (Washington DC time).
This is the first time that a foreign secretary-level security dialogue is taking place between the two countries instead of a DG-level.
During US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland's recent Bangladesh visit, the US shared a draft on the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) which is seen as a "gateway" to do more on the security front.
"We're very confident that we'll be able to get the issue settled so that we can do more on the security side together," she told reporters during a joint media briefing in Dhaka.
The US is pushing to conclude certain foundational defence agreements – GSOMIA and Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement (ACSA), which are "essential" to enabling a closer defence relationship, expanding opportunities for defence trade, information sharing, and military-to-military cooperation between two countries.
Bangladesh says it is still examining the proposals.
For 50 years, the US and Bangladesh have enjoyed cordial diplomatic ties and partnered on a wide range of security issues, including border security, maritime security, counterterrorism, peacekeeping, defence trade, and defence institution building, according to the US Department of State.
The US engages Bangladesh through several bilateral and multilateral fora and the two governments continue to work together to advance a shared vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific.
Since 2015, the US has provided $66.9 million in foreign military financing (FMF) and $7.29 million in international military education and training (IMET) assistance to Bangladesh.
FMF assistance includes $10 million in bilateral programming and $56.9 million in Bay of Bengal Initiative Regional FMF.
The US Department of State's Bay of Bengal Initiative, through support provided via FMF, seeks to enhance the capacity of civilian and military actors to detect illicit activity within their borders and in the region.
Also, it aims to build networks and habits of cooperation to enable countries to share information, develop their capacity to respond promptly to illicit activity, and support our partners in enabling a rules-based order in the Indian Ocean.
