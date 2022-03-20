What's new

Bangladesh, US approve draft pact on defence cooperation

Bangladesh, US approve draft pact on defence cooperation​

PTI | Updated: Mar 20, 2022, 21:28 IST
DHAKA: Bangladesh and the US on Sunday passed a draft defence agreement during their eighth partnership dialogue here, according to officials.

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, addressing reporters along with Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, said that the two sides have passed the draft agreement on the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).

"Finally, GSOMIA is the gateway to being able to do more on the security front... today, we passed a draft agreement and we are very confident that we will be able to get the issue settled, so that we can do more on the security side together and that will be looked forward to," she said.

Bangladesh officials earlier said that Washington wanted Dhaka to sign two defence agreements -- GSOMIA and the Acquisition Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA).

Momen, however, said that the two sides had elaborate talks on stronger defence and security cooperation alongside exchanging views on areas such as investments, trade facilitation, defence, security and connectivity.

"We had a frank, elaborate and quite fruitful discussion today on the whole gamut of the bilateral relations between our two countries, encompassing political, economic and security domains," the foreign secretary said.

Asked for comments on the US Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), Nuland said it involved economic, security and technology elements and "we love to see Bangladesh be involved in much of it (IPS) as you (Dhaka) are interested in being involved in with".

Momen said that Bangladesh has high expectations from the Biden administration in terms of building a comprehensive bilateral partnership.

"We had a frank, elaborate and quite fruitful discussion today on the whole gamut of the bilateral relations, encompassing political, economic and security domains," the foreign secretary said.

The dialogue came three months after the US slapped sanctions on Bangladesh's elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and several of its incumbent and former commanders on charges of gross human rights violation.

Nuland said her country noticed "progress" in RAB activities in honouring human rights issues in recent months.

According to media reports and rights watchdogs, no extra-judicial killings - which the RAB or police previously called "encounter" with armed gangs and drug peddlers, were reported since the sanctions were imposed.

Dhaka, however, said the punitive measure against the RAB, which draws personnel from the Army, the Navy and the Air Force alongside the Police, might affect Bangladesh's efforts to combat terrorism.

Nuland acknowledged Dhaka's concerns involving the sanctions but called them a "complicated and difficult" issue since "our security and counter-terrorism cooperation is so important".

The senior US State Department official's comments came as she emerged from a nearly 90-minute eighth Partnership Dialogue with Bangladesh foreign secretary at the state guesthouse Padma here.

"US is never going to be silent when we see human rights abuses, when we see violation of basic laws, so we talked about it," Nuland said.

Asked how the US viewed Bangladesh's stance on the Ukraine crisis, Nuland said both sides had a "rich conversation" over the issue while the key inflection point was for the battle "between autocracies and democracies" around the world.

"All democracies now need to stand together, and I am confident that we will stand together in speaking the truth about this (Ukraine conflict), and trying to bringing an end to this war and restoring peace and security," Nuland said.

RAB is facing difficulties in its operations due to sanctions, FM Momen tells Nuland

BANGLADESH

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 11:28 pm

He strongly urged the US government to reconsider the sanctions
RAB is facing difficulties in its operations due to sanctions, Momen tells Nuland


The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is facing difficulties in its operations due to the US sanction, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen tells visiting US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

During a meeting today, Momen also expressed concern that this might encourage radical elements in the country and might deteriorate law and order and create regional instability.

"At that time the US trained them, and the organization was being compared with the FBI. Till now, Bangladesh's success in curbing terrorism and transnational crimes are largely attributed to the RAB," he noted.

He strongly urged the US government to reconsider the sanctions.

Under Secretary Nuland expressed the US's willingness to engage with Bangladesh on human rights and labour issues, with the view to collectively bring improvements in some areas.

She also proposed that the US can help Bangladesh, like some other development partners, in further reexamining the Digital Security Act.

US Under Secretary Nuland is visiting Bangladesh as the leader of the US delegation in the 8th US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue held today (20 March).

During the discussion, Foreign Minister Momen expressed satisfaction about the successful holding of the Partnership Dialogue, which is the first one after a long two-year pause due to the pandemic.

Referring to his upcoming bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on 4 April in Washington DC on the very day of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations, Momen expressed optimism that the two countries need to have closer relations for next 50 years.

US Under Secretary Nuland also expressed expectation that the upcoming meeting between Bangladesh Foreign Minister and US Secretary of State would be a fruitful one.

She elaborated her government position on the Ukraine issue.

In response, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen underscored that Bangladesh is always wants peace, and noted that the conflict is needed to be resolved through negotiations.
He further stated that peace brings stability, which is important for Bangladesh as we have a large number of expatriate workers working abroad.

He added that, in this interdependent world, war and conflict would cause problem for all, including the US, the EU and the Middle East.
He specially emphasized on the possible US investment in the ICT and pharmaceutical sectors, depicting the large number of young IT freelancers Bangladesh has.

"This might be a win-win situation if the US invest in this sector," he added.

It is time to move Bio labs from Ukraine to Bangladesh.

 
