Bangladesh urges UNSC to address Palestine issue.

Prothom Alo English DeskPublished: 16 May 2021, 21:39Bangladesh on Sunday urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to take up the issue of violence and breach of security in the Al-Quds Al-Shareef and the entire occupied land of the State of Palestine, reports BSS.“Bangladesh considers that there is no pretext that can justify killings of innocent civilians; no argument can justify the disruption of prayer by the worshippers and breach of international humanitarian laws and human rights standard,” foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said.He said Bangladesh believes in a comprehensive and durable solution to the Palestinian crisis in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative and the Quarter Road Map while the UNSC should take up the issue as the principal organ of the UN, charged with ensuring international peace and security.Momen reiterated Bangladesh’s position in the open-ended meeting of the OIC Executive Committee held on virtual platform today, a foreign ministry press release said here.The meeting was convened in response to the repeated attacks of terrorist nature by the Israeli occupation forces on the innocent civilians in Al-Quds Al Shareef, bombing on the Al Aksa mosque compound followed by attack on worshipers and the eviction of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.In the meeting, Bangladesh endorsed the OIC group statement at the UN and agreed for resumption of 10th Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly, if the UNSC fails to uphold its responsibility.Momen urged all the member states to stand strong and work for the betterment of humanity.Bangladesh expressed its sadness and deep condolences to the victims of the recent atrocities.Prime minister Sheikh Hasina in her letter to the president of the State of Palestine said, “I take this opportunity to reiterate Bangladesh’s unflinching commitment in realizing the inalienable rights of the brotherly people of Palestine for an independent homeland and a sovereign and viable State of Palestine based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.comPublished: 12 May 2021 06:15 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2021 06:16 PM BdSTAt least 49 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since violence escalated on Monday, according to international media reports. Six people have been killed in Israel by rockets fired by Hamas, an Islamist group that controls Gaza.In a letter to the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Hasina expressed “deep sadness and concern” about the recent attacks of “terrorist nature and violence unleashed on the innocent devotees at al-Aqsa mosque compound.”The violence was also fuelled by evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and transfer of civilian population into occupied territories by the occupying Israeli forces.These expose “severe violation of human rights, international laws, and accords which have immensely civic feelings across the world,” the prime minister said in the letter dated Tuesday.Smoke rises from a tower after it was hit by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 12, 2021. REUTERSThe violence followed weeks of tension in Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, with clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site.Tensions were particularly high as Israel was marking Jerusalem Day, its annual celebrations of the capture of East Jerusalem and the walled Old City that is home to Muslim, Jewish and Christian holy places. It nearly coincided with Islam’s holy night of Laylat al-Qadr.The heaviest offensive between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave has increased international concern that the situation could spiral out of control.“While expressing our deep condolences to the victims and sympathies to our Palestinian brothers, we unequivocally denounce such acts of terror and violence,” Hasina wrote.She urged the international community to take “sustainable measures to end such kinds of acts anywhere and everywhere in the world, including Palestine.”“I take this opportunity to reiterate Bangladesh’s unflinching commitment in realising the inalienable rights of the brotherly people of Palestine for an independent homeland and a sovereign and available State of Palestine based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”