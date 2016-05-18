Bangladesh urges India to withdraw ban on onion export

Published: September 15, 2020 19:18:55Bangladesh has requested the Indian government to withdraw the ban imposed on onion export as soon as possible, keeping the import flow of onion from India uninterrupted.Bangladesh expects a positive outcome in this regard soon, reports UNB.State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam came up with the information while talking to reporters at his office on Tuesday.He said Bangladesh raised the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs, India through Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi immediately after noticing the ban.Shahriar said there is an unwritten understanding that India will inform Bangladesh beforehand while taking any decision on such a ban.He referred to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remarks she made during her Delhi visit in October 2019 on the same issue when India imposed a ban on onion export.“I wish you had informed us before suddenly putting a halt in export of onions. I had to tell my cook I’ve no other option but to have my food without onions. I would request India to please inform us beforehand while taking such an action. After all, we’re neighbours,” Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in Hindi at a programme in India in October last year (according to Indian media).After that, onion import from India became normal.The State Minister said those who went for stocking onions to hike the prices suffered financial losses as Bangladesh imported onions also from other countries.Shahriar said the Ministry of Commerce is looking into the onion issue.