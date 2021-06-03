Bangladesh unveil $4.4 billion defence budget for 2021-2022.

প্রতিরক্ষা খাতে বরাদ্দ বাড়ল ২৮৫৪ কোটি টাকা

নিজস্ব প্রতিবেদক, ঢাকাটাইমস| আপডেট : ০৩ জুন ২০২১, ১৭:০১ | প্রকাশিত : ০৩ জুন ২০২১, ১৬:৪০সক্ষমতা বাড়াতে সশস্ত্র বাহিনী ও প্রতিরক্ষাব্যবস্থায় গতবারের তুলনায় বাজেট বরাদ্দ বাড়ানো হয়েছে। নতুন অর্থবছরের (২০২০-২১) প্রস্তাবিত বাজেটে এই খাতে ৩৭ হাজার ২৮১ কোটি টাকার পরিচালন ও উন্নয়ন ব্যয় ধরা হয়েছে। গতবার এ খাতে সংশোধিত বাজেট ছিল ৩৪ হাজার ৪২৭ কোটি টাকা। সেই তুলনায় প্রস্তাবিত এই বাজেটে খাতটিতে বরাদ্দ বাড়ানো হয়েছে প্রায় দুই হাজার ৮৫৪ কোটি টাকা।বৃহস্পতিবার জাতীয় সংসদে দেশের ৫০তম এবং স্বাধীনতার পর থেকে আওয়ামী লীগ সরকারের ২২তম বাজেট উপস্থাপন করেন অর্থমন্ত্রী আ হ ম মুস্তফা কামাল। বিকাল ৩টায় জাতীয় সংসদে ছয় লাখ তিন হাজার ৬৮১ কোটি টাকার বাজেট পেশ করছেন তিনি। করোনার জন্য সংক্ষিপ্ত পরিসরে বাজেট পেশ করছেন মুস্তফা কামাল। স্পিকার ড. শিরীন শারমিন চৌধুরীর সভাপতিত্বে শুরু হওয়া অধিবেশনে উপস্থিত ছিলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনাসহ মন্ত্রিপরিষদের সদস্যবৃন্দ।এর আগে জাতীয় সংসদ ভবনে প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার সভাপতিত্বে মন্ত্রিসভার বৈঠকে প্রস্তাবিত বাজেট অনুমোদন দেয়া হয়। পরে রাষ্ট্রপতি মো. আবদুল হামিদ বাজেটে সম্মতি জানিয়ে স্বাক্ষর দেন।(ঢাকাটাইমস/০৩জুন/এসএস/জেবি)The budget allocation for the armed forces and defense has been increased compared to last time to increase the capacity. In the proposed budget for the new financial year (2021-22), the management and development expenditure of this sector has been fixed at Tk. 37,281 crore. Last time the revised budget in this sector was 34 thousand 427 crore. In comparison, the proposed budget has increased the allocation to the sector by about two thousand 854 crore.Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday presented the country's 50th budget and the Awami League government's 22nd budget since independence. He is presenting a budget of Tk 6.031 lakh crore in the parliament at 3 pm. Mustafa Kamal is presenting a short budget for Corona. Speaker Dr. The session, chaired by Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, was attended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other cabinet members.Earlier, the proposed budget was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. Later, the President said. Abdul Hamid agreed to the budget and signed it.