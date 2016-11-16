Bangladesh under pressure not to relocate Rohingyas in island: FM

Microsoft said: Already thinking of relocating them? Are the living conditions horrible? Click to expand...

Rohingyas are living in slum-like conditions in and near Cox's Bazaar. Yet, the Westerners at the behest of America do not want their relocation to new settlements in Bhashan Char. Facilities are very very good that will cause envy to many of our own population.USA probably wants to make an inroad to MM, how I do not know for sure, by giving lip service to the issue. It may be possible that the USA will send money and operatives to radicalize Rohingyas, and then America, the savior, comes to fight these terrorists.This kind of stupid politics is going all over the ME, all by America. Think of ISIS. It was created by Israel and America. It wants to test many new weapons and also wants to destroy other old weapons by overusing them or by supplying these to the fanatics in a conflict.