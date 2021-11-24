What's new

Bangladesh-UK Defence Dialogue soon: High Commissioner Muna Tasneem

Defence Dialogue between Bangladesh and UK will be held soon, said Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem, on Tuesday.

She expressed hope to strengthen multi-dimensional cooperation in defence including implementation of the Forces Goal 2030.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, earlier this month, said that Bangladesh in principle agreed to buy five naval ships from UK but details were yet to be finalised.

The Forces Goal 2030 is a military modernisation programme of the three services of the Bangladesh armed forces: the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman began modernising Bangladesh's Armed Forces immediately after the Liberation War. Consequently, the forces have become a reputed name at home and abroad, Tasneem said at the 50th Armed Forces Day event at the National Army Museum in London.

She said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh Armed Forces have become modern, capable and efficient -- able to face the defence and security challenges in land, air and water.

Defence Adviser at the Bangladesh High Commission in London, Brig Gen Mohammad Mahbubur Rashid said the defence relations between Bangladesh and UK are very close, and it will be deeper and stronger in the future.

UK Defence Ministry Representative Gavin Richardson said the UK seeks to work with Bangladesh to implement the Forces Goal 2030.

The event featured a documentary on the formation of Bangladesh Armed Forces and its role both at home and abroad.

Maj Gen Abdul Qayum Molla and Air Vice Martial Hasan Mahmud, freedom fighters living in the UK, diplomats, defence advisers of different countries, and members of British-Bangladeshi community were present.

Bangladesh-UK Defence Dialogue soon: High Commissioner Muna Tasneem

Defence Dialogue between Bangladesh and UK will be held soon, said Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem, on Tuesday.
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman began modernising Bangladesh's Armed Forces immediately after the Liberation War. Consequently, the forces have become a reputed name at home and abroad, Tasneem said at the 50th Armed Forces Day event at the National Army Museum in London.
Bold part: How many decades newspapers will be forced to falsify the reality? It was during the time of Mujib that Bangladesh Armed Forces were going the path of forced destruction. And it was one reason that the rebellion against him succeded in August 1975.

Rakkhi Bahini was the military organ that Mujib was trying to form to balance with the armed forces. I have many reasons to believe most of its Jawans were from west Bengal and Tripura.

It was after Ziaur Rahman took hold of the top office that the armed forces were revived which has been continuously being improved by all the administrations after him.

Mujib had no dream to build the nation's economy or its armed forces.
 
Bold part: How many decades newspapers will be forced to falsify the reality? It was during the time of Mujib that Bangladesh Armed Forces were going the path of forced destruction. And it was one reason that the rebellion against him succeded in August 1975.

Rakkhi Bahini was the military organ that Mujib was trying to form to balance with the armed forces. I have many reasons to believe most of its Jawans were from west Bengal and Tripura.

It was after Ziaur Rahman took hold of the top office that the armed forces were revived which has been continuously being improved by all the administrations after him.

Mujib had no dream to build the nation's economy or its armed forces.
More like Ershad than Zia.
BAL and BNP fans may hate to hear this but both BB and Zia whilst patriots were extremely incompetent as administrators.
 
LOL we had the best Mig-21 in Mujib's era even India didn't have that version. Thanks to Zia's treachery we lost Russia's after sales for Mig-21 for a while. Traitor couldn't even manage to get G-91Y and F-104G because of that. And everyone here know what Zia did to BAF and Army officers. Amusing to see someone here bragged about Zia.

It's too easy to say anything against anyone but proving it is a different matter. Rokkhi Bahini was a different case though. For a war torn country Mujib did what he could even if he sucked at ruling the country thanks to chor-batpar-boot lickers.
 
It would be nice for Bangladesh to cooperate closely with UK rather than France.

Eurofighter > Rafale for BAF.
Only problem of France is India buy Rafale I believe!

However if we get Eurofighter with ToT , it will be best thing for us!
It was after Ziaur Rahman took hold of the top office that the armed forces were revived which has been continuously being improved by all the administrations after him.
Ziaur Rahman also killed many soldiers and literally he destroyed Bangladesh air force by killing all great pilots as far I heard.

So it's safe to say neither Bangabandhu nor Zia did any great thing. When the case is Bangabandhu, he actually didn't have the chance!

You are promoting Zia's personality cult.

Actually Ershad did lots of things for armed forces , and as far I know he started the culture of educating military officers from other developed countries.

The real development and infrastructure started by Ershad as well and now your sotin (সতীন) Hasina is doing!
 
More like Ershad than Zia.
BAL and BNP fans may hate to hear this but both BB and Zia whilst patriots were extremely incompetent as administrators.
এরশাদ কে কেউ দেখতে পারে না কারন সে নাকি লুচ্চা!

এরশাদ চান্স পাইছে মেয়ে পটাইছে, এতে কার কি বলেন?

যারা এরশাদ কে বিশ্ব বেহায়া বলে, তারা কিন্তু সুযোগের অভাবে সৎ! সুযোগ পাইলে এরশাদ এদের কাছে লুচ্চামিতে দুধের শিশু!

যদিও এই দেশে সত্য বলা হারাম!
 
Bangladesh-UK to hold first defence dialogue in March


Star Digital Report
Sun Feb 6, 2022 12:13 AM Last update on: Sun Feb 6, 2022 12:19 AM
1644148860194.png

Bangladesh will hold its first ever defence dialogue with the UK in March this year as the two countries seek to take the bilateral relationship to a strategic level for the shared objectives of prosperity and security.
Bangladesh High Commission said this during a virtual commemorative event on Friday to celebrate Bangladesh-UK 50 years of diplomatic relations.


Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem, said Dhaka and London are discussing various ways of strengthening cooperation including defence, security, trade and climate change.
She said, "Bangladesh's geostrategic importance in the Bay of Bengal and in the Indian Ocean complemented by its growing economic prosperity over the past decade makes it a deserving candidate to become Britain's trusted friend and ally in realising the region's sustainable peace, security and prosperity."

During Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to London in November last year, the issue of defence purchase was discussed with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
At that time, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen had told this correspondent that Bangladesh decided in principle to buy five naval ships from the UK with the objectives being monitoring and protecting Bangladesh's huge sea frontiers from others who enter the territories for fishing or other purposes.
He also said that two of the naval ships will be built in Bangladesh with technical support from the UK.

At the event on Friday, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh was diversifying its defence purchase from mainly Asian countries to the Western countries.
Senior Fellow for South Asia of the International Institute for Strategic Studies Rahul Roy Chaudhury said UK government needs to significantly increase its security, defence, counter terrorism, counter extremism, counter radicalisation, and intelligence cooperation with Bangladesh.
UK FCDO Minister for South and Central Asia Lord Ahmad said the UK has stood by Bangladesh for the past 50 years through good times and bad times and will continue to remain its trusted friend and partner also in the next 50 years.
Rushanara Ali, MP, chair of the UK's All-Party Parliamentary Group on Bangladesh and UK's Trade Envoy for Bangladesh; Lord Karan Bilimoria, president of the Confederation of British Industry among others spoke.

Bangladesh-UK to hold first defence dialogue in March

Bangladesh will hold its first ever defence dialogue with the UK in March this year as the two countries seek to take the bilateral relationship to a strategic level for the shared objectives of prosperity and security.
