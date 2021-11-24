Bangladesh-UK Defence Dialogue soon: High Commissioner Muna Tasneem

Defence Dialogue between Bangladesh and UK will be held soon, said Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem, on Tuesday.
She expressed hope to strengthen multi-dimensional cooperation in defence including implementation of the Forces Goal 2030.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, earlier this month, said that Bangladesh in principle agreed to buy five naval ships from UK but details were yet to be finalised.
The Forces Goal 2030 is a military modernisation programme of the three services of the Bangladesh armed forces: the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman began modernising Bangladesh's Armed Forces immediately after the Liberation War. Consequently, the forces have become a reputed name at home and abroad, Tasneem said at the 50th Armed Forces Day event at the National Army Museum in London.
She said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh Armed Forces have become modern, capable and efficient -- able to face the defence and security challenges in land, air and water.
Defence Adviser at the Bangladesh High Commission in London, Brig Gen Mohammad Mahbubur Rashid said the defence relations between Bangladesh and UK are very close, and it will be deeper and stronger in the future.
UK Defence Ministry Representative Gavin Richardson said the UK seeks to work with Bangladesh to implement the Forces Goal 2030.
The event featured a documentary on the formation of Bangladesh Armed Forces and its role both at home and abroad.
Maj Gen Abdul Qayum Molla and Air Vice Martial Hasan Mahmud, freedom fighters living in the UK, diplomats, defence advisers of different countries, and members of British-Bangladeshi community were present.
Defence Dialogue between Bangladesh and UK will be held soon, said Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem, on Tuesday.
