Bangladesh turning into a major manufacturing hub for winter jackets, say reports

Bangladesh turning into a major manufacturing hub for winter jackets, say reports​

by Apparel Resources News-Desk23-March-2023 | 1 min read

Image Courtesy: https://www.outdoorgearlab.com
Thanks to work orders shifting from China on account of rising production costs and a shortage of skilled workers, Bangladesh is slowly but surely turning into a manufacturing hub for winter jackets.

Media reports underlined this while adding winter jackets were unheard of as a product category in Bangladesh till not too long back even as around 50 local apparel exporters are currently producing winter jackets that are priced somewhere between US $ 30 and US $ 50.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, a Dhaka-based official of a European retailer in Dhaka on condition of anonymity reportedly claimed his company has increased sourcing of value-added winter jackets from some local factories in Bangladesh as they have improved their production capacities while also offering competitive prices.

Reports further citing the industry insiders added, besides China, Bangladesh is also benefitting from work orders for high-end winter jackets shifting from Myanmar, Taiwan, Vietnam, India, South Korea and Japan even as ‘Made in Bangladesh’ winter jackets are also being shipped to Scandinavian countries besides USA, Canada and Russia.

apparelresources.com

Bangladesh turning into a major manufacturing hub for winter jackets, say reports | Trade Data News Bangladesh

More and more garment makers in Bangladesh are taking to making winter jackets, as per reports.
apparelresources.com apparelresources.com
 
it is bhegierati that now someone has given bengla ideas on wat to produce? i mean come on it took bengalis that many years to think of making jackets.
 
I think many Chinese producers of winter jackets will now move to BD because the labor costs in China are increasing. Low-value products cannot be profitably produced in a country with high wages

These companies have access to both raw materials and export destinations. In the process, our people will get jobs and our GDP will increase.
 

