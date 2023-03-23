Bangladesh turning into a major manufacturing hub for winter jackets, say reports​

Black_cats
Bangladesh turning into a major manufacturing hub for winter jackets, say reportsby Apparel Resources News-Desk23-March-2023 | 1 min read
Thanks to work orders shifting from China on account of rising production costs and a shortage of skilled workers, Bangladesh is slowly but surely turning into a manufacturing hub for winter jackets.
Media reports underlined this while adding winter jackets were unheard of as a product category in Bangladesh till not too long back even as around 50 local apparel exporters are currently producing winter jackets that are priced somewhere between US $ 30 and US $ 50.
Meanwhile, speaking to the media, a Dhaka-based official of a European retailer in Dhaka on condition of anonymity reportedly claimed his company has increased sourcing of value-added winter jackets from some local factories in Bangladesh as they have improved their production capacities while also offering competitive prices.
Reports further citing the industry insiders added, besides China, Bangladesh is also benefitting from work orders for high-end winter jackets shifting from Myanmar, Taiwan, Vietnam, India, South Korea and Japan even as ‘Made in Bangladesh’ winter jackets are also being shipped to Scandinavian countries besides USA, Canada and Russia.
More and more garment makers in Bangladesh are taking to making winter jackets, as per reports.
