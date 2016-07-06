What's new

Bangladesh, Turkey sign deal on security cooperation, counterterrorism

F-6 enthusiast

F-6 enthusiast

FULL MEMBER
Feb 27, 2021
990
0
1,802
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Bangladesh, Turkey sign deal on security cooperation, counterterrorism
Turkey to send a team to Bhasan Char to assess how it can support Bangladesh's efforts there


<strong>Bigstock</strong>

Bigstock
By UNB
January 9, 2022 4:34 AM
Bangladesh and Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on security cooperation, counterterrorism and tackling drug trafficking.
The deal was inked during Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu's Bangladesh visit Saturday, his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan said.
"We talked about training, intelligence sharing and ways to fight cybercrime. Also, following the signing of the agreement, the Turkish interior minister said they will extend their cooperation with us," he added.
ADVERTISEMENT

"Bangladesh Police, Border Guard, Coast Guard, and Ansar and VDP will share their experiences with Turkey. We sought had Turkish support to better equip our police, Border Guard, Coast Guard and Ansar. The country has agreed to support us whenever we need it."
Besides, the Turkish interior minister reaffirmed his country's continued support to Rohingyas and their host community in Bangladesh, Khan said.
"Turkey is helping us in many ways to tackle the Rohingya challenge. They will even send a team to Bhasan Char Sunday to assess how they can support Bangladesh's efforts there," he added.
ADVERTISEMENT

Suleyman Soylu on Saturday reopened a Turkish field hospital at a Rohingya camp, which had been damaged by a fire last year.
The hospital, after being destroyed in the fire, was reconstructed by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority following the instruction of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The hospital carries out 20 operations and examines 2,000 people, said the Turkish interior minister, adding that 700,000 treatments have been done in the hospital so far.
Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char, while Turkey is also hosting over 4 million refugees.

Bangladesh, Turkey sign deal on security cooperation, counterterrorism (dhakatribune.com)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

KediKesenFare
Can Bangladesh and Turkey Mend Frayed Ties?
Replies
10
Views
1K
jaunty
jaunty
Cheetah786
Alleged Use of False Flag Attacks by Intelligence Agencies
Replies
7
Views
2K
Cheetah786
Cheetah786
hecj
Iran and Pakistan: Terrorism States or Victims of Terrorism?
2
Replies
20
Views
3K
T-Rex
T-Rex

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom