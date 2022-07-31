Bangladesh-Turkey defense relations reaching historical peak

Layered air Defense systems

Additional Kasırga laser-guided rockets

Anti-tank missiles,

Different types of armed UAV systems

Different types of anti drone systems

Electronic warfare systems

Armored Fighting vehicles

Different types and sizes of navy platforms

The scope of the Bangladesh defense ministry's cooperation with the Turkish defense industry is expanding rapidly.Cooperation talks are expected to finalize soon in these areas.Bangladesh army, which wants to renew and strengthen its air force, could also interest training/light attack aircraft such as Hürkuş and Hurjet.New news continues to come in many areas. Comprehensive defense cooperation and strategic convergence will take place. Instead of presenting these news separately, I opened this thread to gather them under a single heading, Inshallah I will convey a lot of good news to you from here.