Bangladesh-Turkey defense relations reaching historical peak

The scope of the Bangladesh defense ministry's cooperation with the Turkish defense industry is expanding rapidly.

  • Layered air Defense systems
  • Additional Kasırga laser-guided rockets
  • Anti-tank missiles,
  • Different types of armed UAV systems
  • Different types of anti drone systems
  • Electronic warfare systems
  • Armored Fighting vehicles
  • Different types and sizes of navy platforms
Cooperation talks are expected to finalize soon in these areas.

Bangladesh army, which wants to renew and strengthen its air force, could also interest training/light attack aircraft such as Hürkuş and Hurjet.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553635170938413057

New news continues to come in many areas. Comprehensive defense cooperation and strategic convergence will take place. Instead of presenting these news separately, I opened this thread to gather them under a single heading, Inshallah I will convey a lot of good news to you from here.
 
